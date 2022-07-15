Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 19,382 Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of Cowen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COWN. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Cowen stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.44. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $41.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $331.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

