Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 448 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 158,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 279.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 32,762 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,550,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $60.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.27. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.99%.

About Minerals Technologies (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.