Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 6,441 Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at $1,553,000. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $70.74 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average of $84.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

