Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 156,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PC Connection by 50.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 36,911 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $4,044,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in PC Connection by 16.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PC Connection by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $129,479.49. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,153,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,738,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 31,897 shares of company stock worth $1,462,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 3rd.

CNXN opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.63. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $54.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.01.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $788.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

