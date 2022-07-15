Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.22.

MongoDB stock opened at $278.91 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 0.91.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total value of $11,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at $65,743,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $182,056.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,613,017.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,185 shares of company stock valued at $23,594,636 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

