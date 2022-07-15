Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,453 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBC. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBC shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $56.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.32). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.94%.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Schoels acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at $700,799.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $709,985. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

