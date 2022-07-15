Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 537.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.14.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $628,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $27,249.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.65, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,939,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,160 shares of company stock valued at $11,634,046. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $237.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.32 and a 200 day moving average of $200.76. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $245.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

