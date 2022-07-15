Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $509,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,825,000 after acquiring an additional 700,082 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,336,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SPGI opened at $345.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.00 and a 200-day moving average of $381.98. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.57.
In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&P Global (SPGI)
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.