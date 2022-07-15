Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 347.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $221.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.71 and a 200-day moving average of $227.79.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.67.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.41, for a total value of $1,318,926.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,179,271.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,660 shares of company stock valued at $6,411,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

