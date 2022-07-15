Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $538,000 Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $962,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 677,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,420,503.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicolas Maslowski sold 2,839 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $231,634.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,318. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $66.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.14 and a 12-month high of $90.77.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.87 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSMT shares. Scotiabank upgraded PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

