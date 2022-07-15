Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $548,000 Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WERN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

WERN stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $764.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WERN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

