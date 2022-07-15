Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $551,000 Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $175.93 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.