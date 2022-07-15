Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,416,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,250,000 after purchasing an additional 388,569 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,063,000 after purchasing an additional 95,539 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,358,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at $263,020,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,931,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE opened at $125.48 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $124.86 and a 1-year high of $256.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.77. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

