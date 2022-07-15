Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $514,000 in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cass Information Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $454.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.58. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 18.72%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 53.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

