Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $522,000 in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,774 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.11% of CapStar Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSTR. Raymond James cut CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on CapStar Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

About CapStar Financial (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.