Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $530,000 in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,632,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNH opened at $70.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $104.18.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.11.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

