Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Seneca Foods worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 62,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $41.54 and a 52 week high of $62.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $463.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

