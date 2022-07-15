Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $237,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 218.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 25.4% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 25.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 129,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 42.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.32.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.02 by $0.23. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.11 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.01%.
About West Fraser Timber (Get Rating)
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
