Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.10% of Ituran Location and Control as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,138,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,619 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 14,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $554.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.