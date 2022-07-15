Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 23,883 TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of TimkenSteel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMST. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 259,832 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 302,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 856.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 44,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $812.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.80. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMST shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $66,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,278.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

