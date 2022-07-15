Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,028,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $134.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

JPM opened at $108.00 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

