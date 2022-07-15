Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Trade Desk stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average is $62.97. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

