Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,459,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 470,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 59,832 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $10,011,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

KNX opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.25. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

