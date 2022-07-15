Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 5,437 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average is $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $70.79.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.57 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.42.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

