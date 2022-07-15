Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 545 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Oppenheimer worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPY. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 4.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 39.3% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $424.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $266.03 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

