Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $514,000 Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

HCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

HCC stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.90%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at $222,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

