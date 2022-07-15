Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $531,000 Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of National Presto Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NPK opened at $64.93 on Friday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $100.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $458.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.58.

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

