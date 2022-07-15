Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 110,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 80,987 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in AppLovin by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $799,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $3,513,000. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at $53,272,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APP opened at $30.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.94. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -162.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $625.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.04 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. Analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

