Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,985 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.10% of First Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 91,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in First Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 118,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

THFF stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $535.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $44.53.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.60 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

