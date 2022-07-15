Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Up to $9.25

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $9.48. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 8,214 shares changing hands.

EXTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.93.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The business had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,454 shares in the company, valued at $834,028.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

