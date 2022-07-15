Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 214,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 64,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.