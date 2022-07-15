First Merchants Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,244.22.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,207.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,247.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,526.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

