First Merchants Corp Buys 121 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 51,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.2% during the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,563.1% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 274,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 271,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 316,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.56 and its 200 day moving average is $134.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.