Focused Investors LLC Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Focused Investors LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 7.1% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $223,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $254.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

