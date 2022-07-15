Fundamentun LLC Sells 161 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,207.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,247.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,526.70.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,244.22.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.