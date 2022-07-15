Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Funko were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 363,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 75,029 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Funko news, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 16,820 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $296,873.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 2,466 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $42,094.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,182.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,712 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,713 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Funko had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

