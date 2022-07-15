GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $8.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GPS. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of GAP to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

GPS opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GAP will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of GAP by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,208,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

