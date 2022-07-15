GAP (NYSE:GPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of GPS opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $31.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GAP will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth $1,452,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GAP by 600.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 771,230 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in GAP by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 38,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in GAP by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 831,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 190,673 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

