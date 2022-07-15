Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,695 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Genworth Financial worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNW stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,939,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,561,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

