GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 147.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $68.68 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,442 shares of company stock worth $946,156 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

