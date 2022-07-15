Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 356.83 ($4.24).

GRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.40) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.45) to GBX 272 ($3.24) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 369 ($4.39) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.64) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Grainger alerts:

LON GRI opened at GBX 285.80 ($3.40) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 293.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 294.66. The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 1,360.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28. Grainger has a 12 month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 340 ($4.04).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of GBX 2.08 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 106 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £296.80 ($353.00).

About Grainger (Get Rating)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.