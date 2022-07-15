Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Acquires 2,880 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $175.68 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.27. The firm has a market cap of $462.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.29.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

