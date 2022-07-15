Grove Bank & Trust Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $150,295,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $110.63 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.66 and its 200-day moving average is $138.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

