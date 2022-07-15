GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $1,452,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $16,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GXO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.59.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

