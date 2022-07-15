Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s current price.

HBI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 72,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 44,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 58,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

