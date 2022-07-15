Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s current price.
HBI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.
Shares of HBI stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $20.74.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 72,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 44,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 58,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
