HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,479 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 460,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 343.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 205,159 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 234,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HONE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $711.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 22.78%. Analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

