Harvey Investment Co. LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $148.47 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.