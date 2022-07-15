Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Hasbro by 985.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.84. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.32 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

