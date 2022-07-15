Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Position Reduced by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of Hawkins worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWKN opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $48.12.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

