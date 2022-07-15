HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,353 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.27% of HealthStream worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in HealthStream by 15.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 496,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 32,379 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 174,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in HealthStream by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $21.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.81 million, a PE ratio of 103.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $31.11.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.79 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

